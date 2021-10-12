Teitler has the credentials to serve RFSD

As a public school parent in Carbondale for the past 13 years, I have never seen a candidate as qualified for the school board as Kenny Teitler.

Kenny is a Colorado native, is a graduate of CU Boulder, a 29-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and a parent of two Roaring Fork High School graduates. He holds an MA in reading with an emphasis on second-language learners, he is fluent in Spanish and has spent his entire 26-year teacher career making sure that all students get the education they deserve. Although he retired from RE-1 as a classroom teacher, he still teaches GED classes at Colorado Mountain College and is a mentor for ninth graders in the pre-collegiate program. He can be found in the stands supporting the Roaring Fork High sports teams and his previous students. He truly cares about his community.

Mr. Kenny knows the long and complicated history of the Roaring Fork school district better than anyone, and as a public-school teacher in both Basalt and Carbondale he has seen many school boards and superintendents, and he knows what it takes to make a school district successful. He will bring a depth of experience and wisdom to the position that his opponent greatly lacks. He is approachable and will listen to the concerns of his constitutes and will fight for what is best for the staff, students and community of RE-1.

I believe he will be an accessible board member, and he has the history, education, experience and desire to be an excellent addition to the RE-1 school board. Please cast your vote for Kenny Teitler.

Ashley Jardine





Carbondale