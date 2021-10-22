Teacher raises should come from elsewhere

No on 5B. Roaring Fork School District teachers absolutely deserve a large pay raise. The problem is taxation on property taxes. To be fair and possibly more money for teachers is a retail tax (groceries, convenience, liquor). Isn’t one of the problems her the cost of housing? Now this increases the cost to home owners and renters.

If you read the ballot question there is no provision that the money goes specifically to teachers! As in many cases the money can go to administration. So teachers get a raise but rent goes up. Please do a great retail tax that goes directly to teachers and stop putting your money needs on property taxes.

John Busscher

Glenwood Springs