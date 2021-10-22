Teacher raises should come from elsewhere
No on 5B. Roaring Fork School District teachers absolutely deserve a large pay raise. The problem is taxation on property taxes. To be fair and possibly more money for teachers is a retail tax (groceries, convenience, liquor). Isn’t one of the problems her the cost of housing? Now this increases the cost to home owners and renters.
If you read the ballot question there is no provision that the money goes specifically to teachers! As in many cases the money can go to administration. So teachers get a raise but rent goes up. Please do a great retail tax that goes directly to teachers and stop putting your money needs on property taxes.
John Busscher
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board
Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School Board. She’s qualified, committed, and a great communicator. F