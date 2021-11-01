Tax questions need more clarity, less deception

Over the years I have become increasingly wary of ballot proposals that start with the phrase “without imposing any new tax.” I find the phrase to be somewhat disingenuous and deceptive. If a new tax is not being imposed, why are we voting on it?

Being a pet peeve of mine, I tend to vote against such measures. What this phrase really means is your taxes are about to be reduced and you are voting not to reduce them. The ballot should read something like “by retaining your taxes at current levels and not lowering them” — meaning if the measure does not pass your taxes will be lowered. I think this would be closer to the reality of what is being asked of the voters.

Rich Glaser

Basalt