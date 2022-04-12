Take the money and run

There are few things worse than a rich whiny real estate developer, especially one who just reaped a $66 million windfall. It appears he pulled a fast one on the town; he’s not the first and I doubt he’ll be the last. Buy low, sell high; mission accomplished. Capitalism at its finest, no reason to whine about that.

That’s the game you were playing, you played it well, so stop wasting your time and money on a public relations campaign. You can’t buy back Fat City’s goodwill, so why bother trying? My free unsolicited advice, move. I hear Mar-a-Lago is a great place for rich whiny real estate developers.

Chip Nealy

New Castle