Take the money and run
There are few things worse than a rich whiny real estate developer, especially one who just reaped a $66 million windfall. It appears he pulled a fast one on the town; he’s not the first and I doubt he’ll be the last. Buy low, sell high; mission accomplished. Capitalism at its finest, no reason to whine about that.
That’s the game you were playing, you played it well, so stop wasting your time and money on a public relations campaign. You can’t buy back Fat City’s goodwill, so why bother trying? My free unsolicited advice, move. I hear Mar-a-Lago is a great place for rich whiny real estate developers.
Chip Nealy
New Castle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Take the money and run
There are few things worse than a rich whiny real estate developer, especially one who just reaped a $66 million windfall. It appears he pulled a fast one on the town; he’s not the first…