Take it easy on the road
“Take A Minute, Slow Down in Town.” Every resident and business that has posted this sign wants the same thing: We all want a safe existence and safe passage.
Silver lining? If we slow down, coast more, brake less, drive with the flow, then we’ll get higher gas mileage, have more cash in our pockets — and we’ll arrive at our destination less stressed.
Give it a go. Try to drive with — and maximize on — the green time of the 39 lights on Highway 82. Driving more safely saves insurance dollars and perhaps collision repairs.
We’ve got everything to gain as we drive to preserve all that we love about these valleys.
Diane Reynolds
Glenwood Springs
