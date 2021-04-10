Syringe programs enable abusers

Now syringe access programs are in woke? And there’s “conclusive proof” that easy needle access “does not increase drug use or crime”? I bet facilitating intravenous drug use does not decrease drug use or crime either.

What data suggests we have so large a number of addicts to require such a dubious venture? Haven’t the empathetic in our midst invited enough vagrants with drug and alcohol habits to our fair valleys?

Addicts need to want to change, to get clean. Helping them put needles in their arms does far more harm than good and promotes continuing drug use. I speak from experience.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle