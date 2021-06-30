Sweet polar bear love
May outdoor fossil fuel patio heaters go the way of lead paint and asbestos building materials. Ban the sale of outdoor fossil fuel patio heaters. They are antithetical to local values.
Aspen should lead this movement. Get some good press and push Protect Our Winters. Polar bears are struggling. It is time for some sweet polar bear love.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
