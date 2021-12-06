Supreme Court goes backwards

The six conservative justices on our Supreme Court have our nation stuck in reverse. Their comments during oral arguments on the case before them regarding Mississippi’s highly restrictive anti-abortion law make it clear they’ll vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision sometime next year.

Meanwhile, in September, the supreme court in Roman Catholic Mexico has amended their constitution so abortion is legal in Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz, and Hidalgo. In 2018, a referendum in Roman Catholic Ireland resulted in 66% favoring legalizing the procedure. These countries have their eyes on the future. The MAGA-types and their adherents on the Supreme Court long for the day when women couldn’t vote or control their reproductive systems.

I’m old enough to remember before Roe when abortions were outlawed. That doesn’t mean they didn’t happen. They took place in unsanitary conditions in back alleys by unqualified abortionists. Women died. I guess that’s what the pro-lifers in the church pews and on the Supreme Court want again. Can you spell reactionary?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the six Roman Catholics on the court, points out the Mississippi law establishes a limit of 15 weeks of pregnancy, after which there can be no abortion. This raises the question of viability, she said. When does life begin?

Sotomayor pointed out that’s a religious issue. Judaism, for example, espouses fetuses aren’t human beings. I don’t know what religion sets 15 weeks as the point when life begins, but what right do the proponents of that belief have to impose it on those who have other convictions?





Not the most democratic of institutions, the Supreme Court doesn’t seem to care 60% of Americans support Roe v. Wade. Sotomayor worries if the court will be able to “survive the stench” of overturning such a popular decision.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale