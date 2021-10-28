Support the kids by supporting 5B
I have been in elementary education for more than 20 years, and being the principal of Basalt Elementary School is by far one of my favorite jobs. I enjoy how connected our Basalt schools are with our community. When the Basalt High School homecoming parade goes by the elementary school, our youngest Longhorns are cheering on the high school students. We are fortunate to have this tight-knit community, and I am proud to be a part of it.
Some in our community have felt the impact of our shortage of bus drivers. Maybe you have heard about your teachers covering for other teachers because there were no substitute teachers available. At our school we have several unfilled positions. Potential candidates turn down my offer of a job when they see the salary. Even if they agree to the salary, many soon realize that salary does not go far in our valley and then turn down my offer.
I believe our children deserve better. I believe the families of our valley expect me to be picking from the very best candidates out there. Saying yes to 5B will help RFSD schools attract and keep great teachers.
Not only am I the principal of 483 students at Basalt Elementary School, but I also have my own children in RFSD schools. Please join me in voting yes on 5B to give all our kids the best education we can.
Grant Waaler
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Much on the line with school board elections
As a former teacher in the Aspen school system, I know how critical parental involvement is in the process of education. No healthy parent wants the innocence of their children destroyed by explicit sex education…