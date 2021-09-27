Support Susan Zimet for ASD board re-election

Please join me in voting to re-elect Susan Zimet to the Aspen School Board. Her focus is on making sure our kids get a strong education. That’s it. No politics, no posturing, no baloney.

Nationwide there is a lot of uncertainty as to what our kids are being taught. Many parents are concerned that topics are chosen without their kids’ best interests at heart. A vote for Dr. Zimet is a vote for academic quality. She is beholden to nobody and will continue to do what’s best for our kids.

Julie Anthony

Aspen