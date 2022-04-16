Support Glenwood housing by voting no on B

To be clear, our parcel on Donegan is privately owned and will be developed. On May 3, voters in Glenwood Springs have two choices as to what happens to our property:

1. Vote no on B for a diverse residential project within the city, including affordable housing for Glenwood workers, open space, and donated land for a new fire station.

Or:

2. Vote yes on B for our already approved commercial/warehouse complex in Garfield County.

My family has owned this parcel for over 60 years, and our roots in the valley go back well over a century. We have waited decades for the right family development team to build the right project on this land for our community. 480 Donegan will give the city substantial water rights, housing for people working in Glenwood, and hopefully enable the redevelopment of the adjacent mall. All of the city’s professional staff advocated for annexation because it is the appropriate project at exactly the right time.





All of the disinformation regarding this annexation is incredibly disappointing. Let’s not complicate the issue facing Glenwood Springs voters: Vote no on B for real affordable housing. If you need additional information, please visit 480Donegan.com or NoOnB.vote.

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Partnership LLLP

Glenwood Springs