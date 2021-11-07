Support for Pandora’s, Aspen Skiing Co.
Pitkin County commissioners,
Thank you for your decision to support the Pandora’s ski area expansion. This is clearly a community benefit given the Aspen Skiing Co.’s willingness to limit development, provide increased safety for all skiers by patrolling potentially dangerous and accessible terrain and spreading out the skiers on Aspen Mountain.
The Aspen Skiing Co. in my opinion has been a great community contributor, partner to businesses and local organizations and a leader in many important issues for the Aspen community. They deserve our support!
Chuck Frias
Aspen
Editor’s note: The Pandora’s expansion has not been formally approved. The proposal returns to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners on Nov. 10.
