Support 2A for the greater good of Aspen arts

A “yes” vote on ballot question 2A is a vote for the artistic and cultural vibrancy of Aspen.

The arts are happening all around us — but it takes commitment and resources. Thanks to grant support through the city of Aspen, Aspen Words recently installed Little Free Libraries throughout town, providing books for readers of all ages. Aspen Film hosted free drive-in screenings of family films, and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklórico program provides free dance instruction for youth.

These are just a few examples of the community-centered programs made possible through the Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax. The current $100,000 cap on annual grant funding hasn’t changed since the original ordinance more than four decades ago. Passage of 2A would enable a broader number of recipients to receive funding and expand their reach to locals, all without increasing taxes. The 2A question also maintains the $40 million balance dedicated to preserving our beloved Wheeler Opera House.

A city with vibrant arts offerings, job opportunities, and cultural institutions like the Red Brick Center were all critical factors in my decision to put down roots in Aspen as a young professional and will also be vital to my decision to remain here and raise a family. The arts have a positive impact on mental health, academic performance, and social cohesion, and help provide youth with self-confidence and creative skills.

I’ve seen the benefit of arts education first-hand through Aspen Words’ Youth Poetry Project, in which local students take workshops with slam poets. One participant said: “Writing has helped me express my depression, anxiety and trauma. It has helped me share my story in a better way and has become a big coping skill.”





A yes vote on 2A is a renewed commitment to arts education and an investment in the cultural fabric of our community.

Caroline Tory

Aspen