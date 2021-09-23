Stunning exhibition at Aspen Chapel Gallery
The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s current show, “Our Lands,” will close Oct. 2, in a little less than two weeks. The “lands” that are ”ours” are the ones protected by Aspen Valley Land Trust in perpetuity through the generosity of the landowners and donors. Over the course of a year, the 10 artists in the show had the opportunity to access the protected lands and paint en plein air. The result is a stunning display of views rarely seen by the general public.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Please stop by and see the show — you will enjoy the work of these talented artists and appreciate AVLT’s commitment to our valley.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds
Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Stunning exhibition at Aspen Chapel Gallery
The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s current show, “Our Lands,” will close Oct. 2, in a little less than two weeks. The “lands” that are ”ours” are the ones protected by Aspen Valley Land Trust in perpetuity…