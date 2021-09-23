Stunning exhibition at Aspen Chapel Gallery

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s current show, “Our Lands,” will close Oct. 2, in a little less than two weeks. The “lands” that are ”ours” are the ones protected by Aspen Valley Land Trust in perpetuity through the generosity of the landowners and donors. Over the course of a year, the 10 artists in the show had the opportunity to access the protected lands and paint en plein air. The result is a stunning display of views rarely seen by the general public.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Please stop by and see the show — you will enjoy the work of these talented artists and appreciate AVLT’s commitment to our valley.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery