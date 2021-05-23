Stranahan’s light will shine on

The board of directors of the Aspen Science Center mourns the passing of our founder and longtime director, George Stranahan, and offers Patti and their extended family our heart-felt condolences.

George was a prime mover and guiding light in recognizing the need for greater public engagement in science and STEM education in the Roaring Fork Valley, calling on friends and leaders in these fields to join him in establishing the Aspen Science Center nearly two decades ago. His passion for science and dedication to learning are legendary, and his impact on both resident and visiting youth and families in the valley will stand the test of time, in part, because that passion remains central to the ASC’s mission and programming.

George will be greatly missed, but the ASC — like so many other organizations in the valley marked by his inspiration and determination — will continue to thrive as a result of his indelible vision and sustained support.

Bill Turner

Chair, Aspen Science Center