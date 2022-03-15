Straight talk
Forget the tunnel in the straight shot through Marolt. Terry is no longer on council, and not flying anymore!
Frank Spofford
Aspen
A failure to disclose
Now regarding “columnist” Mick Ireland’s little report on “The Russians are coming … yawn” (March 7, Aspen Daily News). Besides making light of an international crisis and war at Europe’s door, with commensurate atrocities and…