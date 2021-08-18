Stop wasting water
To the ditch owner irrigating Highway 82 at Holland Hills: Get that water back on your fields or better yet back to the trout.
Brent Maiolo
Satank
CDOT comes through again
When I saw the first pictures of the damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon by the mudslide of July 29, I said it’ll be months before that vital artery is open again. There was 10…