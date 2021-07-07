Stop tweaking Aspen

I am writing in regard to the recent survey/questionnaire sent out by the city of Aspen regarding our July 4 celebration. Whose harebrained idea was it to change our parade? If they are so worried about the carbon footprint, why don’t they do something about the traffic? Cars, trucks and buses sit idling everyday at all hours. And if that’s not enough, what about the private jets at the airport?

And while I’m at it, stop taking away the parking! How long will the restaurants be out in the street? Why have multiple spaces been removed from near the alleyways? Why don’t you build an underground parking structure under Wagner Park? The Koch brothers offered to do this years ago but were turned down.

Gail Stanger

Aspen