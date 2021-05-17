Stick with incumbents Gardner and Bertuglia on Holy Cross board

Leadership does make a difference, and Holy Cross Energy has a great team in place. Holy Cross has proven results in managing green initiatives, co-op member energy costs and system reliability that makes voting for the incumbent board members — Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia — an easy choice.

I am happy to be a Holy Cross member and believe that we members can affirm the direction of the staff and board with our ballots. In addition to the setting of direction, I believe that Bob and Kristen were successful in one of the board’s most important jobs, hiring and retaining Bryan Hannegan, the co-op CEO. They have proven their ability to make good decisions and set direction.

As an extra bonus, local-born Bob Gardner worked for Holy Cross and brings the perspective of the safety and security of Holy Cross employees, which is important when overseeing the CEO.

Hats off to everyone at Holy Cross for the good job in providing increasingly renewable, reliable and affordable electricity. There is more to be learned and implemented. I hope that other Holy Cross members join me in voting to retain Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia as directors by returning their mail ballot ASAP.

Robert Schultz

Carbondale