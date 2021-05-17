Stick with incumbents Gardner and Bertuglia on Holy Cross board
Leadership does make a difference, and Holy Cross Energy has a great team in place. Holy Cross has proven results in managing green initiatives, co-op member energy costs and system reliability that makes voting for the incumbent board members — Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia — an easy choice.
I am happy to be a Holy Cross member and believe that we members can affirm the direction of the staff and board with our ballots. In addition to the setting of direction, I believe that Bob and Kristen were successful in one of the board’s most important jobs, hiring and retaining Bryan Hannegan, the co-op CEO. They have proven their ability to make good decisions and set direction.
As an extra bonus, local-born Bob Gardner worked for Holy Cross and brings the perspective of the safety and security of Holy Cross employees, which is important when overseeing the CEO.
Hats off to everyone at Holy Cross for the good job in providing increasingly renewable, reliable and affordable electricity. There is more to be learned and implemented. I hope that other Holy Cross members join me in voting to retain Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia as directors by returning their mail ballot ASAP.
Robert Schultz
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A kick in the grass by Music Festival
I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25 to…