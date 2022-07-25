Status quotable
I am compelled to repeat a letter I wrote years ago. General Motors went broke because it had become a pension plan that happened to make a few cars. The city of Aspen has become a public housing program that happens to clear the snow (sometimes) from the streets.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
