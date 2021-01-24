States didn’t apply the law in November elections

In law school I was taught the law was to be enforced, not ignored. Decades later came the 2020 election. It’s undisputed that Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other swing states refused to apply their election laws.

The media, progressives and even courts said the law should be ignored, not enforced. Put aside demands for evidence of fraud. The November election was illegitimate because the law was ignored.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen