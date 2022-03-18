Standing with Ukraine

Thank you to all who attended the rally last Saturday. We had a great turnout in Paepcke Park. The spirit and colors of Ukraine of those attending was inspiring. Please continue your support and awareness of what is happening in Europe.

All of our efforts here in the USA will be heard loud and clear to Russia and especially to the murderer, Putin. The aid we can all provide will be pivotal to support Ukraine as a democratic sovereign nation. We appreciate the support from FedEx Office and Aspen Reprographics for their printing help and Paradise Bakery for their beverage donations. Our volunteers who helped and offered to speak at the rally were exceptional. In four days we pulled together and made this happen on such short notice; that is the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley spirit!

A special fundraiser dinner for the children of Ukraine will be held at Pyramid Bistro in Aspen on Sunday. Reservations are filling up fast, so please reserve your seats. Lastly, we have a list of reputable charities and aid organizations that can be sent to you upon request. Please contact pmarksaspen@gmail.com

Slava Ukraine!

Paul Marks





Aspen