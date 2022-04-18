Spreading Skippy thick
Despite being unworthy, I receive monthly email updates from Skippy Mesirow. They inform of his political, personal and professional activities. I only wish the updates and embedded video selfies were much longer. Reading and viewing them doesn’t quite fill an entire morning. Any other way I can occupy the rest of my time is such a letdown after these updates.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
