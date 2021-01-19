Spread the warmth with free space heaters

During the recent natural gas outage in Aspen, Black Hills Energy Co. distributed several thousand electric space heaters for homes and businesses to use to heat their homes during the cold spell we were experiencing. Black Hills is not going to be collecting the heaters from those who got them and has given them to the property owners affected. Many residents and businesses may not want to keep the heaters they received, and an opportunity has arisen to donate them to a worthwhile cause.

A group of local residents is collecting electric space heaters that residents may no longer need or want to deliver to two Lakota Indian Reservations in South Dakota: the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. The Sioux who live on those reservations could desperately use space heaters since many of them live in trailers or other poor housing, which tend to get very cold in the windy South Dakota winters. The few heaters which have already been delivered were very much appreciated.

If you wish to donate the heater that you received from Black Hills Energy, or have another one you wish to donate, they may be dropped off 24 hours a day in the lobby of the Aspen Fire Station at 420 E. Hopkins Ave. until Feb. 15. Thank you in advance for your donation!

Steve Child

Pitkin County commissioner