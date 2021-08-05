Spinning our wheels
Given the congestion, backups and traffic jams clear past the airport, hundreds of single-driver cars, population growth and all the growth and angst I read about daily, the time has come for some drastic action. I hereby call for a study about the S curve and the roundabout and a straight shot to Aspen.
Tom Korologos
Basalt
