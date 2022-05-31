Speed merchants on Highway 82
Maybe enforce speed limits before worrying about HOV lanes. Speeding is rampant between Aspen and Basalt.
Donna Fisher
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
ASE runway extension hardly a done deal
I am a member of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board and I want to clarify comments made in an article in the Aspen Daily News over the weekend. The Board of County Commissioners approved the…