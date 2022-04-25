Speaking out of turn?
The by-laws of the Colorado GOP prohibit members of the party’s central committee from supporting or opposing primary candidates unless the candidate is unopposed. A vice chair of the Pitkin County GOP, a member of the central committee, has published a letter supporting one of the congressional primary candidates in violation of this rule. Naughty, naughty, naughty.
If this is permitted, why can’t everyone else ignore the rule?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Man’s inhumanity to man
April 24 is “Man’s Inhumanity to Man” day, based on the Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Turks. On April 24, 1915, the three leaders of the of the Ottoman regime, Talat, Enver…