Speak out against racism in Aspen
There is no doubt that we are all thrilled to see Aspen buzzing again with people and events following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I recently became aware of an incident that happened in downtown Aspen to a friend of mine that is a Black person. It was a terrible incident of blatant racism.
Aspen is better than this. Speak up and push back whenever and wherever you may experience this type of behavior. It is our obligation. With all the good fortune we have here, we should be the community that sets an example for the world that this behavior is not acceptable.
Leonard Lansburgh
Aspen
