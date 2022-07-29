‘Sound of Music’ to our ears
Dear Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen,
Thank you, thank you for the wonderful presentation at the Benedict Tent of “The Sound of Music.”
Just when we start to think that materialism and capitalism have taken over Aspen, we experienced this amazing evening. The songs of 50 years ago all came back. The performers and orchestra were amazing. It was sunset at the Benedict Tent with the ambience of wood, sound and lighting.
The music still touches us. I was amazed again at the brilliance of Rodgers & Hammerstein. We loved the local children who sang. Our family and grandchildren loved it.
Thank you, Goldman Sachs and Nancy and Charles Wall, and all who made this happen. Thank you for bringing this type of talent and presentation to Aspen. It was a magical night.
Drs. Alan and Claudia Nelson
Redstone
