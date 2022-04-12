Soul-searching over Krabloonik

As I get up and about this Sunday morning and greet my two senior dogs good morning, my heart is heavy. A while back a good friend suggested we catch up by having lunch at Krabloonik in Snowmass Village.

The thought of a restaurant business allowed to keep hundreds of dogs chained up day in and day out does not rank on my list of restaurants. Animal cruelty takes many forms and in my opinion, this practice is one of them. I pray for these animals this morning and implore some deep soul searching for those in Snowmass Village who have the ability to do what is right.

Natalie Blanchard

Aspen