Something to chew on

Gov. Jared Polis wanted us to all be vegetarian March 20. A strange request from a Colorado governor.

Our own Roaring Fork Valley is blessed with an abundance of cattle and other farm animals. It is beautiful to ride along Highway 82 and back roads and see cows with their calves in the fields. We are blessed with many varieties of cattle, including archaic cattle at the Mountain Primal Ranch in Basalt.

That the governor would advocate something that would hurt our ranches is surprising. Going meatless would also hurt our restaurants, which have suffered enough from the coronavirus restrictions. So a dozen of us gathered at a restaurant in Basalt on Saturday and ordered some wonderful meat items in a peaceful protest of the governor’s foolish suggestion.

Thomas J. Baker

Basalt