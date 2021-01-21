Something to celebrate
Rejoice! Our nightmare is over! The Trump is gone! We now have a new president! Rejoice, America! Rejoice!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Lauren Boebert deserves your respect
You have recently included, in letters to the editor, several letters from obvious liberals who complain about Lauren Boebert and her patriotic and conservative approach to our national issues.