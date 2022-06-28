Something rotten at Castle Ridge

Longtime reader, first-time writer. The city of Aspen is very well aware of the housing crisis that many of us face. Currently, there is a mass exile of working-class individuals from an apartment complex known as Castle Ridge, located adjacent to the Aspen Valley Hospital.

Every year the management denies hardworking employees renewed leases, leaving them stranded in a housing market that is either unavailable and/or unaffordable. The management does not decide based on status or years lived in Aspen; it is solely based on not being “above the radar.” If you’re caught being an individual and not a sheep, then you’re on the chopping block; modern-day employment slavery.

As an individual who has had his lease terminated, where is there to go? APCHA housing only goes so far, and with dozens without a unit to rent; how can this place continue to survive without employees who are the backbone for service? As an Aspen resident for over 10 years, it might be time to move on from this falsehood of a community. It’s quite emotional to know that many of us have put our blood, sweat and tears into trying to be a part of this community. It’s unfortunate that many of the readers are unaware of this situation many of us face. Scrutiny upon the Castle Ridge Association should be implemented.

Jefferey Schnissel

Aspen