Something in the Aspen air
Interesting show on NHK, “Core Kyoto Mini Tsubo Nina,” highlighting how the ancient capital continues to be innovative after 1,200 years. Good for them.
Bravo, Aspen City Council. The Galena living lab is marvelous, though I’d have put in some permanent mini-raised butterfly and hummingbird friendly perennial gardens just for beauty and clean air.
Had a friend who lived just a block from west Main Street who said the PM10, dust and chemical poisons in the air were good reasons to move. Living within a quarter mile from a busy four-lane is equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day and the very young and the elderly are more at risk for things you don’t want to get.
EVs are the answer. Their super-low lifecycle maintenance costs along with their super-low energy costs are great. Apparently having a thousand less parts saves money. The apprehension of change is strange. Now that the Aspen Police Department bought five Teslas, the road is open to the future.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User