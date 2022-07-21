Something in the Aspen air

Interesting show on NHK, “Core Kyoto Mini Tsubo Nina,” highlighting how the ancient capital continues to be innovative after 1,200 years. Good for them.

Bravo, Aspen City Council. The Galena living lab is marvelous, though I’d have put in some permanent mini-raised butterfly and hummingbird friendly perennial gardens just for beauty and clean air.

Had a friend who lived just a block from west Main Street who said the PM10, dust and chemical poisons in the air were good reasons to move. Living within a quarter mile from a busy four-lane is equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day and the very young and the elderly are more at risk for things you don’t want to get.

EVs are the answer. Their super-low lifecycle maintenance costs along with their super-low energy costs are great. Apparently having a thousand less parts saves money. The apprehension of change is strange. Now that the Aspen Police Department bought five Teslas, the road is open to the future.

Tom Mooney





Aspen