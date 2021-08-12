Some steak with that sizzle, please

WM Burger in the Aug.10 Aspen Times (“Everything is positive, Aspen”) said he “will do whatever I can to support the workers of our resort.”

Great! Start by having four or five or even more stay in your residence with you during the week so they don’t have to put up with the tailgate-to-tailgate traffic and the snarl at the roundabout every day.

Anna Naeser

Basalt