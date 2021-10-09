Some simple fixes to Aspen’s gridlock

Just read Susan Taylor’s letter this morning (“Aspen, we have a traffic problem,” Oct. 6, The Aspen Times). I look forward to reading letters to the editor each day, especially about the traffic issue. Please note:

1. Traffic congestion occurs Monday through Friday incoming from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and outgoing from 3 p.m. til 5 p.m. That is only four hours a day, five days a week.

2. Most of the traffic comes from construction vehicles, so you cannot get rid of the traffic with trains, shuttle buses, downvalley parking.

3. As I have said before, the bus lanes are being under-utilized by one bus every few minutes, about 22 per hour in each direction. Let all vehicles use all lanes. Buses will just be like all other vehicles.

4. None of the suggested solutions I have seen will solve the problem at hand. But turning off the traffic lights and controlling traffic at Cemetery Lane and in the vicinity of the S-curve will go a long way to easing the delays we see. This includes using employees of the town and county to become “traffic cops” for a few hours each morning and evening. This would cost nothing compared to any proposals I have read about.





5.The traffic congestion only occurs from the Buttermilk/Burlingame traffic lights to Cemetery Lane, so open up the bus lanes there. Yes, there is lots of traffic further downvalley but it moves along at about 50 miles per hour.

Alex Sarratt

Aspen