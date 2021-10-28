Some prickly pronouncements
Thorns go to:
— The community for not completely funding the Aspen Camp for the Deaf. Isn’t there enough money in this town to do so. You should be embarrassed!
— Aspen Sking Co. — It’s unbelievable that the small ticket office at the gondola does not and will not require masks. Americans and tourists from all over the world will be in there. … No virus spread there!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
