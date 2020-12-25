Some civil disobedience is in order

I call on all American-born of many generations in Pitkin , Garfield and Eagle counties to think and behave like true American-born of many generations to read the American Henry David Thoreau’s “On The Duty of Civil Disobedience.”

Like me and other American-born, you all should have read it, so I definitely command you to read “Civil Disobedience” within the next few days. Be filled with its American power and wisdom to seize the times and your destinies in our modern America.

Resistance to civil government is our American-born sacred duty and trust for future America, especially when government is out of its intended character and operations with the Pitkin County Visitor Affidavit Policy Spy Dragnet.

Wake up Jon Peacock, and Pitkin County commissioners. Rotten technocrats, bureaucrats and elected officials must be purged and exiled to Siberia.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and California