Solis family grateful for community outpouring

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank infinitely all those wonderful people that showed their love to my nephew Alex, making very generous donations to help with the funeral costs and other associated expenses.

Really we don’t have words to express our gratitude because it’s been an enormous help to the wife and children.

These actions show us one more time the love and relation that we have with many people, no matter their religion, color or sex, who show us their love in this way.

God bless you greatly to all of you.

Jose Solis

Quiero aprovechar este espacio para agradecer infinitamente a todas aquellas personas que mostraron su cariño a mi sobrino Alex haciendo muy generosas donaciones para ayudar a los costos del funeral y gastos asociados. Realmente no tenemos palabras para expresar nuestro agradecimiento, ya que ha sido de una gran ayuda para la esposa e hijos.

Esto nos demuestra una vez más el cariño y la relación que tenemos con mucha gente sin importar su religion, color o sexo, y que nos mostró su amor de esta manera.

Dios les bendiga grandemente a todos ustedes.

José Solís