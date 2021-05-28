Sold on solar
I agree with Carl McWilliams in the May 22 Aspen Times (“Solar radiation the way to go,” letters) that solar radiation is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
I have had solar-heat collectors for over 20 years now (ever since the Carter administration), and it does a wonderful job of heating my 80-gallon water heater. When the water heater is satisfied (173 degrees), it is programmed to move the heat to the hot-water baseboard in the lower floor of the house. In the summer, only solar heats the water heater and in the winter, the excess heat warms the house.
During construction of a house, the piping for the solar should be done and the possibility of storage should be considered. Another important aspect is to pay close attention to the design to incorporate passive solar heating.
Gerry Terwilliger
Basalt





