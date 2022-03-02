Social issues soften America
While bickering with ourselves over who can use what bathroom, what gender can compete in what sport and the critical race theory, etc., Vladimir Putin has just dispossessed the United States as the world’s No. 1 super power.
“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” — Mao Zedong, in “Problems of War and Strategy,” Nov. 6, 1938.
Michael Rosenberg
El Jebel
Anti-masks but pro-Putin
Someone has to explain how the same geniuses who think doing the right things during a pandemic is loss of personal freedom, are cheering on Putin — the embodiment of evil and no personal freedom.