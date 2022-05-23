Snowmass leaders take a reasoned approach

Let’s give a shout-out to the town manager and members of Town Council in Snowmass Village for their careful endeavor to hear and distill perspectives on our short-term rentals problem. This measured and pragmatic approach is our best way forward. The Snowmass approach also embodies common sense logic — regulations should not lurch from go to stop to go again in forever-emergency-mode, nor should they overreach from the start.

Our regulations should simply allow homeowners to rent as necessary, but should place a clear disincentive to investors who would buy real estate for the sole purpose of earning rental income and in the process dilute the fabric of our community. Good job, TOSV.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village