Snowmass leaders get it

Hats off to the members of Snowmass Town Council and the town’s planners and managers for their measured and cautious approach to dealing with issues raised by the increasing popularity of short-term rentals.

Sensibly, our leaders in Snowmass Village have decided to study the issues surrounding short term-rentals first, rather than declaring an emergency and taking a hasty overreaction, as we’ve seen in Aspen.

Without considering differing perspectives, especially informed perspectives, before taking action, foreseeable and avoidable negative consequences are inevitable. I’m thankful for our leaders in Snowmass Village who clearly understand this.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village