Snowmass Club needs to up its game and lower dues, prices
Props to Don Shapiro who, along with 17 other members of the Snowmass Club, highlighted in a letter to The Aspen Times editor the club’s outrageous treatment of its members by exorbitantly hiking dues during a time when its fitness center and spa were closed for renovation, its main restaurant and bar was closed (and remains closed to this day), and needed repairs to the outdoor pools and pool furniture have been ignored (supposedly postponed). (“Snowmass Club puts members in the rough,” July 21)
I was not one of the 17 signers of Dr Shapiro’s letter (was not asked), but I am one whose dues were raised 17.7% this year, who misses the club’s main restaurant terribly, who weekly walks on a seriously dilapidated pool deck, who along with dozens of friends and fellow club members does not enjoy the food and outrageous prices ($15 hot dogs?) at the remaining restaurant (Black Saddle), and who plays golf on fairways that are diseased and poorly irrigated and maintained.
I happen to think highly of the club’s management and staff, and truly appreciate their loyalty and dedication, especially during a very challenging time. Which is the main reason I have not resigned. That, and perhaps irrational optimism that things will improve.
Esteban Ferrer
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Check your big-city driving at the Aspen entrance
To the out-of-state drivers who lay on the horn behind me when I slow down in crawling traffic backed up to the airport to let cars in to turn, especially at the round-about when they…