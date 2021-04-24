Snowflakes are the intolerant ones
Regarding the public flogging that school board chair Suzy Zimet was forced to endure without any rational justification (“Zimet apologizes for comments …”, April 21, The Aspen Times).
Attention snowflakes: It’s clear you aren’t conditioned to live in society because you can’t tolerate normal human behavior. You are making other people miserable. And simultaneously making us laugh at your ludicrous behavior. Just melt and evaporate.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Playing second-fiddle to Jazz Aspen VIPS
I just read the letter Richard Downing wrote concerning JAS Aspen’s lack of concern for locals and I must say I couldn’t agree more (“JAS lacks interest in locals,” April 21, The Aspen Times).