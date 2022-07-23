Smooth trailing on the Rio Grande

I commute daily from Woody Creek by bike five days a week. I want to compliment the trail crews of the county and city for maintaining an amazingly smooth trail, especially after the recent downpour and trail wash outs.

I understand that the crews are under staffed. These crews somehow are able to stay on top of everything that Mother Nature throws their way.

Pleas accept a heartfelt thank you!

Kathleen Callahan

Woody Creek