Smooth trailing on the Rio Grande
I commute daily from Woody Creek by bike five days a week. I want to compliment the trail crews of the county and city for maintaining an amazingly smooth trail, especially after the recent downpour and trail wash outs.
I understand that the crews are under staffed. These crews somehow are able to stay on top of everything that Mother Nature throws their way.
Pleas accept a heartfelt thank you!
Kathleen Callahan
Woody Creek
