Smiddy and Rose for Aspen City Council
I support both Erin Smiddy and Sam Rose for Aspen City Council.
They have the desire to give to the community and the energy to follow through.
They will bring fresh thinking and insight to city government and perhaps fresh solutions to Aspen’s ongoing problems.
Each of them has what it takes to make a difference.
Helen Palmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Keep Ward on council
This election is so different from previous Aspen City Council elections. It is very quiet, few get-togethers, no door to door, no in-person debates and no other issues on the ballot, but the biggest difference…