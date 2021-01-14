‘Smart zones’ in Aspen fail to deliver
Aspen’s decision to implement “smart zones” to charge for using alley space-time via the use of a phone application for commercial delivery drivers is a bad decision, actually a stupid decision.
How is a commercial driver in Aspen supposed to predict their fast-paced delivery schedule along with Colorado weather, traffic through the roundabout, and manage all of this while driving a commercial motor vehicle (which is illegal to be using a cellular device in)? What happens when a client wants to chat or resolve a delivery error? What happens when a good ol’ boy truck driver with a flip-phone can’t work a smart phone application that is not fully developed and has many flaws?
Sure, we have all had frustrating times in alleys where someone has blocked the way, or we get stuck between two cars with absent drivers; but the situations usually end in mutual conflict resolution.
The time stuck is more often than not enjoyed with taking a breath and enjoying the great views of Aspen, or a eating a bite for lunch. It’s always unfortunate when they don’t end that way; but the town’s effort to add more stress to a delivery driver’s already packed day makes the possibility of an alley tie-up not a chance but a guarantee. The Coord App program that the town is implementing is not only a burden for the drivers but also polarizes drivers to tattle on others rather than to work mutually to manage alley usage.
We’ve all heard: “Welcome to Aspen: Don’t park here.” Now we are going to be hearing, “Welcome to Aspen: Don’t park here, don’t deliver here (and oh yeah, don’t eat here either).”
Matthew Kottenstette
Hotchkiss
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trump extremists crossed the line
After spending this last week digesting, regurgitating and agonizing over the events of (Jan. 6), I am reminded of what my veteran father would have done.