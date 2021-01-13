Small Wonders exhibit winds down at Aspen Chapel Gallery

The Small Wonders artwork at the Aspen Chapel Gallery will remain in the gallery until 5 p.m. Saturday. Holiday Baskets, local artists and the gallery benefit from sales.

We would like to thank our sponsors who made the show possible: The Big Wrap, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, Hensley and James Peterson, Sam and Peter Louras, Barbara Reid and David Hyman, and Jessica Salet.

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please stop and see the show before it closes. All COVID-19 protocols are being observed.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery