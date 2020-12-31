Slow service, health orders spoil son’s visit home to Aspen

Why does it take Aspen Valley Hospital eight-plus days to return COVID -19 test results during a pandemic? What a joke that Pitkin County is mandating testing and requiring a quarantine for visitors until they find out test results.

My son was home on leave from the Navy, granted at the last minute, hoping to ski and hang out with his friends, but AVH ruined that due to eight-plus days of waiting for test results. How is it that we have some of the most progressive ideas and smartest residents, but it takes AVH eight-plus days for COVID test results? Rapid testing/rapid results should be available if the county is mandating testing for all who enter, or at least find a capable source to provide results in a reasonable amount of time.

I still haven’t received results and sadly had to put my son on a plane back to Pensacola. The US Navy administered a rapid test upon his arrival and it came back negative, in less than 15 minutes. I am incredibly disappointed in AVH and Pitkin County.

Diane Spicer

Aspen